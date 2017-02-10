Valve Turners to speak in San Diego about climate change civil disobedience
These climate activists will speak on Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren . The Valve Turners : Emily Johnston, Annette Klapstein, Leonard Higgins, Ken Ward and Michael Foster Climate change activists known as the Valve Turners are scheduled to speak Monday evening in San Diego about their choice to engage in civil disobedience that could land them in prison for decades.
