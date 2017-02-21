Valley weathers storm without flooding
Trees washed up as far north as Dunes Park, where Imperial Beach lifeguards pulled them ashore and cut them up. The beach north of the Tijuana River was littered with broken trees this weekend , a result of an enormous flow of rainwater and sewage from Tijuana hitting some of the 140,000 trees killed by the shot hole borer beetle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|16 hr
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC