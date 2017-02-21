Valley weathers storm without flooding

13 hrs ago

Trees washed up as far north as Dunes Park, where Imperial Beach lifeguards pulled them ashore and cut them up. The beach north of the Tijuana River was littered with broken trees this weekend , a result of an enormous flow of rainwater and sewage from Tijuana hitting some of the 140,000 trees killed by the shot hole borer beetle.

