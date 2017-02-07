US Marine to Face Murder in UCSD Students' Deaths
A judge said no Wednesday to a motion to dismiss murder charges against U.S. Marine Jason King, 21, who is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed two UCSD medical students. NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports.
