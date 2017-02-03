US condemns Russia's 'aggressive acti...

US condemns Russia's 'aggressive actions' in eastern Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and warned Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine. But the new American envoy tempered her criticism, saying it was "unfortunate" that she had to condemn Russia in her first appearance at the U.N. Security Council.

San Diego, CA

