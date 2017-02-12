Union-Tribune and KPBS team up for new book festival in August
Scheduled for Aug. 26 at the McMillin Companies Event Center in Liberty Station, The San Diego Book Festival is patterned after similar events that have become fixtures in American cities from coast to coast. They typically feature appearances and signings by authors, food, music, and activities for children.
