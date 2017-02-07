UCSD Eighth, Two Tritons in Top 15 After Day One of CSUSM Invite
UC San Diego is in eighth place and two Tritons are among the top 15 players following Monday's first day of action at the Cal State San Marcos Invitational. UCSD holds a two-round total of 622 , shooting a 310 in the opening round and a 312 in the second at a wet and windy Shadowridge Golf Club in San Diego's North County.
