UCSD Eighth, Two Tritons in Top 15 Af...

UCSD Eighth, Two Tritons in Top 15 After Day One of CSUSM Invite

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: UC San Diego Tritons

UC San Diego is in eighth place and two Tritons are among the top 15 players following Monday's first day of action at the Cal State San Marcos Invitational. UCSD holds a two-round total of 622 , shooting a 310 in the opening round and a 312 in the second at a wet and windy Shadowridge Golf Club in San Diego's North County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UC San Diego Tritons.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) 18 hr Phart Educationally 33
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Tony 184
Gay teens (May '13) Sun chrispopo 55
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC