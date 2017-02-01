Two plead guilty to nearly sinking San Diego sportfishing boat in insurance fraud
The Commander adrift off the Dana Point coast after its owners tried to sink it in an insurance scam. Two men pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Wednesday to conspiring to sink their 57-foot sportfishing charter boat in an insurance scam.
