Two people and two dogs killed in Lemon Grove crash
A collision at an intersection near Monterey Heights Park late Wednesday afternoon killed two people, two dogs and left six people injured. The fatal wreck at Lemon Grove and Massachusetts avenues in Lemon Grove occurred shortly after 4 p.m., said Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire and Rescue.
