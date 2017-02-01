Two found dead in San Carlos-area home identified
Two people found dead under at a San Carlos-area home, have been identified as James Smith and his wife Candace Smith. Officers conducting a welfare check in the 6600 block of Bell Bluff Avenue discovered the fatalities shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.
