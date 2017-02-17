Trees downed by winds block San Diego streets

Large trees downed in a windy storm blocked a number of San Diego roads Friday, until busy city crews could chop them up. San Diego fire crews found a 70-foot palm tree fell on a house, causing minor damage, on Kellogg Street near San Antonio Avenue in Point Loma around 2:30 p.m. The street, a cul-de-sac, was closed off until the tree could be removed.

