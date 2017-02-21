Tow Truck Driver Killed in Tierrasanta Crash Identified
The suspected drunk driver involved in a crash that took the life of a tow truck driver in Tierrasanta Thursday evening had a suspended license, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles . Fred Griffith, 55, an employee of Road One San Diego, had gotten out of his truck to tow a disabled garbage truck on the side of the road on the State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard just after 5 p.m. California Highway Patrol officials told NBC 7, that's when the driver of another vehicle, identified to be 48-year-old Michael Gilbert Gray, struck Griffith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Thu
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Thu
|Wally Ballooo
|1
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|Feb 21
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC