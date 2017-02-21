Tow Truck Driver Killed in Tierrasanta Crash Identified

The suspected drunk driver involved in a crash that took the life of a tow truck driver in Tierrasanta Thursday evening had a suspended license, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles . Fred Griffith, 55, an employee of Road One San Diego, had gotten out of his truck to tow a disabled garbage truck on the side of the road on the State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard just after 5 p.m. California Highway Patrol officials told NBC 7, that's when the driver of another vehicle, identified to be 48-year-old Michael Gilbert Gray, struck Griffith.

