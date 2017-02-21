Those looking to call the craft bubble burst may have to wait until next year.
A colorful taster flight at Indian Joe Brewing in Vista heralds a variety of beers on tap for San Diego. Over the past five months, news of brewery closings , layoffs , and sales have seemed to outpace the opening of new breweries in San Diego.
