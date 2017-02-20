They were brought to America as kids - then sent back to a country they barely know
The San Ysidro border crossing between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, is the busiest in the western world, and up until the early 2000s it was surprisingly porous. For decades, Latin American families furtively crossed by the millions, determined to find a better life north of Mexico, and many of them did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Sun
|LouisaLouise
|139
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Fri
|DocP
|155
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC