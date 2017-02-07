The Room splits the difference betwee...

The Room splits the difference between art and stupidity

Attending a midnight screening of 2003 cult film The Room is kind of a train wreck, if train wrecks were accompanied by group chants, spontaneous games of football, and multiple plastic spoonados. It's widely regarded as the worst movie ever made, which might be true, but it's definitely the most successful worst movie ever made.

