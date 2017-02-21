The NAT's new exhibit brings dinosaurs raoring back to life in San Diego
Walk through the ultimate dinosaurs exhibit inside San Diego's Natural History Museum and you'll be transported back 145 million years. The NAT's new exhibit entails 16 dinosaurs - from the tiny Eoraptor to the massive Giganotosaurus , Ultimate Dinosaurs is a fascinating display of prehistoric species you haven't met before.
