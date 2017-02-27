The making of a San Diego county supe...

The making of a San Diego county supervisor via CNN

One of the ultimate ironies of Hillary Clinton's defeat at the hands of Donald Trump may come with the ascendance of Nathan Fletcher to a county supervisor's seat in San Diego. Far from Washington's beltway, the ex-Republican, turned independent, and current Democrat Fletcher has long enjoyed munificent financial backing from Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs and his son Paul, executive chairman of the chip-making giant, also two of Clinton's most well-heeled mainstays.

