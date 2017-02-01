'The Fatal Fifteen': San Diego's deadliest intersections

A group that advocates on behalf of pedestrians and bicyclists launched a campaign Wednesday to get the city of San Diego to make improvements at 15 intersections. As part of "The Fatal Fifteen" initiative, Circulate San Diego has posted warning signs at the listed intersections, which are spread across the city, including downtown, City Heights, Hillcrest, Pacific Beach and the South Bay.

