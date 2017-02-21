Tevlin: Trade connection to Mexico essential
"It's been honestly kind of crazy times," said U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego. Peters, a former Dorsey and Whitney attorney whose main charge from voters when he got elected was to facilitate more trade, seems stunned that attitudes toward Mexico have changed so much.
Read more at Star Tribune.
