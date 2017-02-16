Teen suspect killed during Lemon Grove home invasion identified

A home invasion suspect who was fatally shot during a confrontation with the homeowner and his adult son in Lemon Grove last week was a 15-year-old San Diego boy, authorities said Wednesday. Derrick Harris Jr. and an accomplice allegedly broke into the residence in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 and confronted 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr. and his 22-year-old son, according to sheriff's officials.

