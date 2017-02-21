Suspect in Deadly Killing Spree to Appear in Court
A hearing will be held Wednesday to decide whether a local man accused of brutally attacking and killing several homeless people last summer is competent to stand trial. Guerrero is charged in the deaths of five homeless people in San Diego, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes.
