Suspect charged in 1987 Valencia Park slaying

Russell Taylor, 56, was serving a 25-year sentence in San Quentin State Prison for a narcotics conviction when he was booked in February 2017 on suspicion of murdering Dewan Emerson of San Diego, according to police. SAN DIEGO - Authorities Thursday announced an arrest in connection with the sex-assault slaying of a 15-year-old boy whose nude and mutilated body was found dumped in a culvert near his Valencia Park home three decades ago.

