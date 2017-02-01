Supervisor Dianne Jacob: San Diego 's...

Supervisor Dianne Jacob: San Diego 'stronger, more resilient'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob outlined seven ways to better serve the public in the annual "State of the County" address Tuesday, including improving streets, building parks, tackling the pension problem, serving seniors, increasing technology, maintaining public safety and building bonds in the community. "Sacramento and Washington are often snake pits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Real Estate Agents Wed linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Wed linda35ny 1
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) Tue 619ride 117
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Mon IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego Jan 28 Local 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC