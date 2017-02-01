Supervisor Dianne Jacob: San Diego 'stronger, more resilient'
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob outlined seven ways to better serve the public in the annual "State of the County" address Tuesday, including improving streets, building parks, tackling the pension problem, serving seniors, increasing technology, maintaining public safety and building bonds in the community. "Sacramento and Washington are often snake pits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Tue
|619ride
|117
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC