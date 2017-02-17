Storm leaves 4 dead, havoc in its wake; milder days ahead

At least four people are dead in the wake of the most powerful storm to slam Southern California in years, as officials assess the damage Saturday morning and scramble to fix sinkholes, restore power and reopen closed highways The giant storm created when a low-pressure system collided with a Pineapple Express-style plume of moisture out of the Pacific was a factor in San Fernando Valley, High Desert and San Diego deaths, authorities said. Saturday broke much more quietly – and it's expected to stay that way.

