Storm causes rock slide, street flooding in San Diego County
A Pacific storm is sweeping across San Diego County, causing rock slides, flooding streets, slowing traffic and shutting Sea World for the day. The National Weather Service says that San Diego could receive an additional inch of rain between noon Monday and early Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|solongfarewell
|36
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Droz555
|10
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|199
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Feb 23
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|Capone
|50
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Feb 23
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Feb 23
|Wally Ballooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC