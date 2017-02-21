Startup's 'Hidden Money' Scavenger Hunt Coming to San Diego
A local startup is using its augmented reality app to invite users to a digital scavenger hunt with very real prizes including money virtually "hidden" around downtown San Diego. On March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the "Hidden Cash San Diego" scavenger hunt will take place around points of interest across downtown.
