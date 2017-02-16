Sinkhole Closes Lane in Rancho San Diego

Sinkhole Closes Lane in Rancho San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A sinkhole large enough for a tire to get stuck in has closed one lane of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Wed 25or6to4 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
Report people voting illegally Feb 11 America First 1
Adulterers on our tax dollars Feb 10 Username 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Feb 10 Earl 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for San Diego County was issued at February 17 at 5:29AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,258 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC