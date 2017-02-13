Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile test

The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea's ballistic missile launches and warning of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing. A council statement late Monday followed a strong condemnation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the latest launch and a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump to deal with North Korea "very strongly."

