Search on for gunmen in gas station robberies
A convenience store in Rancho Bernardo was robbed at gunpoint early Monday. Two gun-wielding men demanded cash from a clerk at the Circle K on Rancho Bernardo Road near Bernardo Center Drive around 2:15 a.m. and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.
