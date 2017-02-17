San Diego Unified School District to ...

San Diego Unified School District to Test Schools' Water for Lead

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

The state's second largest school district will conduct testing on its drinking water after another local district uncovered high levels of lead, copper and bacteria in water from school fountains. San Diego Unified School District joins Cajon Valley, Chula Vista Elementary, National Elementary and Sweetwater Union school districts in taking part in a free program to conduct lead testing on school drinking water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) 2 hr DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) 20 hr lee520 17
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Activist 189
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Feb 15 25or6to4 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC