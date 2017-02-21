San Diego Unified plans for hundreds of layoffs
The San Diego Unified School District faces a possible budget shortfall of more than $124 million dollars; and a number of solutions are on the table including salary cuts for board members, layoffs - including some teaching positions, and early retirement packages. "I love my students and I love my job, but with these cuts [are] going to hurt us," said John Robinson a food service worker at Lincoln High.
Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
