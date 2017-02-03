San Diego, Tijuana Mayors to Meet
Gas prices, protests and a proposed border wall are likely topics as the mayors of San Diego and Tijuana meet Monday. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum will meet with business leaders from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.
