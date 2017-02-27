San Diego school board doing some difficult math
Tuesday night, the San Diego Unified School District will decide whether to move forward with a budget plan that could result in hundreds of layoffs. We all need a hobby to hang our hat on, and for one Escondido man, his life is filled with trucks and tractors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|tutu
|41
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|TheNiceGuy
|51
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Kelly
|204
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|22 hr
|hbcman45
|19
|BBW Night Club in San Diego---Club Catalina (Jan '12)
|Mon
|wyshala
|9
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Feb 23
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Feb 23
|Diego
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC