San Diego Repertory Theatre to present World Premiere of Into the Beautiful North
San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the sixth and final show of their 2017/18 season "Into the Beautiful North." This world premiere, one of the National New Play Network's rolling world premieres, was written by Karen Zacaras and will be directed by San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Wood house .
