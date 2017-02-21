San Diego Ranks 47 on List of Most Co...

San Diego Ranks 47 on List of Most Congested Cities

Rush hour is San Diego may not be as bad as other cities in the United States, or even around the world but it still causes a headache for commuters. According to a study by Inrix, San Diego ranks number 47 on the list of the most congested cities in the world.

