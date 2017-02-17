San Diego overview - just the facts
Offbeat tourist spots, what we lost to development, earthquake danger, how painters see us, the true story on San Diego traffic You don't have to go to Northern California in order to see redwoods. A substantial stand of trees estimated to be about seventy years old and ranging up to eighty feet tall can be found in Balboa Park north and slightly east of the bowling green off the Prado.
