San Diego officers help woman deliver baby in Mira Mesa parking lot
San Diego Police Department received a call from a husband Thursday morning who said his wife was having a baby in their vehicle. Officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad responded to the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office at 9051 Mira Mesa Blvd in Mira Mesa.
