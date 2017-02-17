San Diego investment group unveils new Qualcomm stadium proposal
SAN DIEGO The Chargers moved on to Los Angeles leaving the future open for Qualcomm stadium, and now a San Diego investment group is planning to release a detailed plan for Qualcomm Stadium. The new plan, which is to be paid for with private funds, calls for transforming the area into a joint-use stadium, shopping, and entertainment district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|20 min
|MAGA2016
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC