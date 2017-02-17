San Diego investment group unveils ne...

San Diego investment group unveils new Qualcomm stadium proposal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-am

SAN DIEGO The Chargers moved on to Los Angeles leaving the future open for Qualcomm stadium, and now a San Diego investment group is planning to release a detailed plan for Qualcomm Stadium. The new plan, which is to be paid for with private funds, calls for transforming the area into a joint-use stadium, shopping, and entertainment district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... 20 min MAGA2016 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Happy Buyer 191
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Feb 15 25or6to4 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
Report people voting illegally Feb 11 America First 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC