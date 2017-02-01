San Diego flu related deaths reach 33
Influenza has claimed a dozen more lives in the San Diego region, bringing the "flu season" death toll to 33, county health officials reported Wednesday. The latest fatalities include a victim who was 36 years old, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Real Estate Agents
|6 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|7 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|21 hr
|619ride
|117
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC