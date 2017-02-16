San Diego doubles electric vehicle charging stations
City of San Diego leaders announced Wednesday the completion of a project that more than doubled the county's number of electric vehicle charging stations. The project pushed the number of stations offered to the public by the city from 32 to 68, according to the office of Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|137
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Wed
|25or6to4
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Capone
|48
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC