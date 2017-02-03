San Diego County workers removed fallen trees in January on Bonita Road.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego County proclaimed states of emergency on Friday because of January's major rainstorms. If the Mayor's proclamation is approved by the City Council on Tuesday, the decree will make San Diego eligible for state funds to pay 75 percent of the costs of certain storm-related damages and activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|Fri
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Thu
|Robert
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Jan 30
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC