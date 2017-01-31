San Diego Airport: Flights diverted, delayed and canceled due to fog
Heavy fog caused major problems at Lindbergh Field Tuesday night as a ground stop forced arriving flights to be diverted, delayed or even canceled. Arriving flights began being diverted at 5 p.m. and conditions hadn't changed by 11 p.m., an official in operations reported.
