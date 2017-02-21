San Diegans rally against Rep. Duncan Hunter and Rep. Darrell Issa
Democracy is getting loud as the town hall movement to resist the Trump administration agenda gains momentum. On Thursday, dozens of protesters targeted San Diego's two Republican Congressmen, Duncan Hunter, R-El Cajon and Rep. Darrell Issa, R- Vista.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|20 hr
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Thu
|Wally Ballooo
|1
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|Tue
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC