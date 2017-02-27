Roads closed due to flooding, weather...

Roads closed due to flooding, weather hazards

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 10:28PM PST expiring February 28 at 8:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:56PM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:56PM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 2:07AM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego SAN DIEGO - Several roadways around San Diego County remained closed early Tuesday due to flooding or other weather-related hazards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr Kelly 204
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 10 hr hbcman45 19
BBW Night Club in San Diego---Club Catalina (Jan '12) Mon wyshala 9
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mon Pedro 40
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Mon californiaboy 11
News Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway Feb 23 Why waste the Money 1
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) Feb 23 Diego 14
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC