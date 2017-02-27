Roads closed due to flooding, weather hazards
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 10:28PM PST expiring February 28 at 8:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:56PM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:56PM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 2:07AM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego SAN DIEGO - Several roadways around San Diego County remained closed early Tuesday due to flooding or other weather-related hazards.
