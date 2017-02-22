Return of the Con? San Diego negotiat...

Return of the Con? San Diego negotiates its future

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

With just one year left on Comic-Con's San Diego contract, tourism executives have launched negotiations to keep the city's prized convention here through 2021. With just one year left on Comic-Con's San Diego contract, tourism executives have launched negotiations to keep the city's prized convention here through 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) 2 hr Smell A 13
News Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego Tue The Great White A... 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue America First 54
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Feb 20 MAGA2016 2
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Feb 15 25or6to4 1
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,114 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC