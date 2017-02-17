Rep. Scott Peters to Hold Town Hall in San Diego
U.S. Representative Scott Peters will hold a town hall at the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday. The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. at the center, located at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue in San Diego.
