Powerful winds expected to cause wide...

Powerful winds expected to cause widespread damage as storm hits San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A fallen eucalyptus tree is blocking northbound state Route 163, just south of Robinson Avenue in Hillcrest, according to the California Highway Patrol. Cars and @sdmts bus reversing or being turned around by #CHP .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) 3 hr DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) 22 hr lee520 17
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Activist 189
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Feb 15 25or6to4 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Diego County was issued at February 17 at 2:53PM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC