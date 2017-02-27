Pouring rain prompts several accidents, flooding across San Diego roadways
A winter storm is pounding San Diego County Monday and the rain is expected to fall through the evening commute. Local roadways and highways are slippery and the heavy rain could prompt flash flooding in some areas.
