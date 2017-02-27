Pouring rain prompts several accident...

Pouring rain prompts several accidents, flooding across San Diego roadways

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A winter storm is pounding San Diego County Monday and the rain is expected to fall through the evening commute. Local roadways and highways are slippery and the heavy rain could prompt flash flooding in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Tony 203
BBW Night Club in San Diego---Club Catalina (Jan '12) 2 hr wyshala 9
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 2 hr Pedro 40
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr californiaboy 11
News Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway Feb 23 Why waste the Money 1
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Feb 23 Capone 50
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) Feb 23 Diego 14
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at February 27 at 7:31PM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC