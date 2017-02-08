Police seek to identify Lemon Grove h...

Police seek to identify Lemon Grove home intruder killed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Authorities sought Wednesday to identify a young man who died in a shootout after he and a cohort barged into an East County house armed with guns and threatened the homeowner and his adult son. The two intruders entered the residence in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in Lemon Grove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday and confronted the residents, 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr. and 22-year-old Francisco Suarez Jr., according to sheriff's officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09) 15 hr Phart Four 41
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Wed seewhycableguy 153
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Blunt Force 187
Illegal Alien Roaches Tue Trump 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Jan 30 IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,630 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC