Police seek to identify Lemon Grove home intruder killed

Authorities sought Wednesday to identify a young man who died in a shootout after he and a cohort barged into an East County house armed with guns and threatened the homeowner and his adult son. The two intruders entered the residence in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in Lemon Grove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday and confronted the residents, 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr. and 22-year-old Francisco Suarez Jr., according to sheriff's officials.

