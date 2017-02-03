Police search for suspect who shot man 8 times
San Diego police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot eight times in Egger Highlands early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred after an argument involving a group of people on Ionian Street near Transite Avenue around 2:07 a.m. Man shoots another man 8 times - he survives.
