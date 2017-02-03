Police search for suspect who shot ma...

Police search for suspect who shot man 8 times

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 10News

San Diego police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot eight times in Egger Highlands early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred after an argument involving a group of people on Ionian Street near Transite Avenue around 2:07 a.m. Man shoots another man 8 times - he survives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens (May '13) 14 hr chrispopo 55
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Jan 30 IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC