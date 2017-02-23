Police: Scottsdale woman goes missing...

Police: Scottsdale woman goes missing in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police: Scottsdale woman goes missing in San Diego A 30-year-old Scottsdale woman disappeared Sunday morning while on a weekend trip to San Diego, police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAZ4m8 Amanda Cruse, also known as Mandy, arrived in San Diego on Saturday and spent the afternoon visiting the area of Sunset Cliffs, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) 3 hr Diego 14
WALLapalooza 9 hr Wally Ballooo 1
News Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego Tue The Great White A... 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 21 America First 54
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Feb 20 MAGA2016 2
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Feb 15 25or6to4 1
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC